The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant confirmed in Laredo

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)
Rep. Cuellar says recent DACA ruling ‘is against the law’

Man accused of assaulting woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and tried to flee from police.

Man arrested for hitting woman with truck in downtown Laredo

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a woman with his pick-up truck and leaving the scene.

DPS foils human smuggling attempt on I-35

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Justin Reyes
A high-speed chase along I-35 results in the arrest of several undocumented immigrants.

Prayers for rain

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Justin Reyes
Things have remained pretty dry and humid in the Gateway City as we anticipate that slight chance of rain.

TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction

Updated: 15 hours ago
By KGNS Staff
As of today, UISD says they have not been approved to provide other options — like a hybrid model or virtual classes.

Heatwave’s nightly weather forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Richard Berler
A low pressure system will move west into and across Texas along an upper level wind shift boundary during tonight and Wednesday.
Laredo BP Agent helps shooting victim in D.C.

Updated: 15 hours ago
By KGNS Staff
According to a BP social media post, this Laredo supervisor was among a group of off-duty agents who happened to be at the Washington Nationals baseball stadium Saturday.

TAMIU renews agreement to help students of Mexican descent

Updated: 16 hours ago
By Barbara Campos
One local university is renewing an agreement with the Instituto de Mexicanos —where students of Mexican decent are getting a scholarship as part of the “Exterior Becas” program.

New art exhibit promotes Mexican culture in Laredo

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Yocelin Gallardo
The unique history behind a “colonia” in Mexico City is the centerpiece of a new art exhibition expected to open in Laredo.

Canine agents credited with saving over 100 undocumented immigrants

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Justin Reyes
A couple of four-legged agents are being credited with saving the lives of undocumented immigrants.

City brings back bimonthly media briefings

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Justin Reyes
Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases locally and across the state, the City of Laredo and Emergency Operating Center has decided to bring back its bimonthly media briefings.

Judge to prohibit the transportation of migrants

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Justin Reyes
This order will prohibit the transport of migrants apprehended outside of the Laredo Sector into Webb County for the purpose of processing.

Over 100 undocumented immigrants found inside trailer

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Justin Reyes
A traffic stop on Highway 59 leads to the discovery of over 100 undocumented immigrants.

New clinic provides county employees with free services

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Barbara Campos
A new clinic in east Laredo is helping county employees stay in check with their overall health and well-being while also staying within budget.

Mexican National convicted for indecency with a child

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Justin Reyes
A man wanted for sex crimes against children is captured by Border Patrol agents.

Explained: City of Laredo’s temporary restraining order against Homeland Security

Updated: 22 hours ago
By Jerry Garza
We have the city’s argument made to a federal judge asking for a temporary restraining order be granted against Homeland Security.

Family lucky to be alive after car plows through home

Updated: 22 hours ago
By Max Fernandez
A horrifying wake-up call alarmed a Laredo family who was peacefully sleeping last night.

RGISC recruiting youngsters for Climate Camp

Updated: 22 hours ago
By Justin Reyes
A local environmental group is inviting nature boys and nature girls to help learn how to persevere our environment during Laredo’s first Climate Camp.

Authorities searching for wanted fugitive

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Justin Reyes
Authorities are turning to the community's help in locating a wanted fugitive.

TAMIU Signs Agreement with Institute of Mexicans in the Exterior

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Justin Reyes
Our local university will enter an agreement with the Institute of Mexicans in the Exterior Becas Program.

LISD to conduct active shooter drills this week

Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT
By Justin Reyes
Law enforcement officials will undergo a series of simulated scenarios that can occur when out in the field.

Car plows through home on Meadow & Willow

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT
By Justin Reyes
A Laredo family is lucky to be alive after a car plowed through their home early Monday morning.

Train crashes into tractor trailer on Uniroyal

Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT
By Justin Reyes
It was a close call for a truck driver who was allegedly hit by a train on the outskirts of town.

Shadow on the sun

Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT
By Justin Reyes
We are going to see our own shadow on the sun, because it’s going to be a pretty cloudy day.

Texas Sen. Zaffirini comments on House Democrats breaking quorum

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT
By Jerry Garza
Texas Senator Judith Zaffirini is speaking on the recent efforts of her democratic colleagues to block the passing of what is considered restrictive voting legislation.

COVID-19 vaccine continues to be offered inside Laredo International Airport

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT
By Mindy Casso
COVID vaccines and test continue to be offered inside the Laredo International airport. City of Laredo officials say getting a vaccine can decrease your chances of becoming infected or minimize the severity of your case.

RGISC to host climate camp

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT
By Justin Reyes
A Laredo environmental non-profit is looking for the next generation of climate justice leaders.

City confirms 147 active cases of COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT
By Justin Reyes
The city is reporting 111 active coronavirus cases in Laredo-Webb County.