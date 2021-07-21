Skip to content
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
Authorities are investigating the death of a person at a west Laredo neighborhood.
Local
Delta variant confirmed in Laredo
News
Rep. Cuellar says recent DACA ruling ‘is against the law’
Local
City to activate crossing signal at Bartlett Avenue
Local
Man accused of assaulting woman
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and tried to flee from police.
Local
Man arrested for hitting woman with truck in downtown Laredo
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a woman with his pick-up truck and leaving the scene.
Local
DPS foils human smuggling attempt on I-35
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Justin Reyes
A high-speed chase along I-35 results in the arrest of several undocumented immigrants.
Weather
Prayers for rain
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Justin Reyes
Things have remained pretty dry and humid in the Gateway City as we anticipate that slight chance of rain.
Local
TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
KGNS Staff
As of today, UISD says they have not been approved to provide other options — like a hybrid model or virtual classes.
Local
Heatwave’s nightly weather forecast
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Richard Berler
A low pressure system will move west into and across Texas along an upper level wind shift boundary during tonight and Wednesday.
Local
City to activate crossing signal at Bartlett Avenue
Updated: 54 minutes ago
6a newscast recording
Local
Man accused of assaulting woman
Updated: 1 hour ago
6a newscast recording
Local
DPS foils human smuggling attempt on I-35
Updated: 1 hour ago
Local
Man arrested for hitting woman with truck in downtown Laredo
Updated: 1 hour ago
6a newscast recording
Local
Laredo BP Agent helps shooting victim in D.C.
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
KGNS Staff
According to a BP social media post, this Laredo supervisor was among a group of off-duty agents who happened to be at the Washington Nationals baseball stadium Saturday.
Local
TAMIU renews agreement to help students of Mexican descent
Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By
Barbara Campos
One local university is renewing an agreement with the Instituto de Mexicanos —where students of Mexican decent are getting a scholarship as part of the “Exterior Becas” program.
Local
New art exhibit promotes Mexican culture in Laredo
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
Yocelin Gallardo
The unique history behind a “colonia” in Mexico City is the centerpiece of a new art exhibition expected to open in Laredo.
Local
Canine agents credited with saving over 100 undocumented immigrants
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
Justin Reyes
A couple of four-legged agents are being credited with saving the lives of undocumented immigrants.
Local
City brings back bimonthly media briefings
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
Justin Reyes
Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases locally and across the state, the City of Laredo and Emergency Operating Center has decided to bring back its bimonthly media briefings.
Local
Judge to prohibit the transportation of migrants
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
Justin Reyes
This order will prohibit the transport of migrants apprehended outside of the Laredo Sector into Webb County for the purpose of processing.
Local
Over 100 undocumented immigrants found inside trailer
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
Justin Reyes
A traffic stop on Highway 59 leads to the discovery of over 100 undocumented immigrants.
Local
New clinic provides county employees with free services
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
Barbara Campos
A new clinic in east Laredo is helping county employees stay in check with their overall health and well-being while also staying within budget.
Local
Mexican National convicted for indecency with a child
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Justin Reyes
A man wanted for sex crimes against children is captured by Border Patrol agents.
Local
Explained: City of Laredo’s temporary restraining order against Homeland Security
Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By
Jerry Garza
We have the city’s argument made to a federal judge asking for a temporary restraining order be granted against Homeland Security.
Local
Family lucky to be alive after car plows through home
Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By
Max Fernandez
A horrifying wake-up call alarmed a Laredo family who was peacefully sleeping last night.
Local
RGISC recruiting youngsters for Climate Camp
Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By
Justin Reyes
A local environmental group is inviting nature boys and nature girls to help learn how to persevere our environment during Laredo’s first Climate Camp.
Local
Authorities searching for wanted fugitive
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Justin Reyes
Authorities are turning to the community's help in locating a wanted fugitive.
Local
TAMIU Signs Agreement with Institute of Mexicans in the Exterior
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Justin Reyes
Our local university will enter an agreement with the Institute of Mexicans in the Exterior Becas Program.
Local
LISD to conduct active shooter drills this week
Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT
|
By
Justin Reyes
Law enforcement officials will undergo a series of simulated scenarios that can occur when out in the field.
Local
Car plows through home on Meadow & Willow
Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT
|
By
Justin Reyes
A Laredo family is lucky to be alive after a car plowed through their home early Monday morning.
Local
Train crashes into tractor trailer on Uniroyal
Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT
|
By
Justin Reyes
It was a close call for a truck driver who was allegedly hit by a train on the outskirts of town.
Weather
Shadow on the sun
Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT
|
By
Justin Reyes
We are going to see our own shadow on the sun, because it’s going to be a pretty cloudy day.
Local
Texas Sen. Zaffirini comments on House Democrats breaking quorum
Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT
|
By
Jerry Garza
Texas Senator Judith Zaffirini is speaking on the recent efforts of her democratic colleagues to block the passing of what is considered restrictive voting legislation.
Local
COVID-19 vaccine continues to be offered inside Laredo International Airport
Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT
|
By
Mindy Casso
COVID vaccines and test continue to be offered inside the Laredo International airport. City of Laredo officials say getting a vaccine can decrease your chances of becoming infected or minimize the severity of your case.
Local
RGISC to host climate camp
Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT
|
By
Justin Reyes
A Laredo environmental non-profit is looking for the next generation of climate justice leaders.
Local
City confirms 147 active cases of COVID-19
Updated: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By
Justin Reyes
The city is reporting 111 active coronavirus cases in Laredo-Webb County.