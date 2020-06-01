Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Latest News

About Us

Related Information for Contact Us Page

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
Closed captioning info for KGNS

Legal

GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
Copyright Complaint Info

About Us

A Cool and Wet Weekend

Updated: Apr. 2, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Richard Heatwave Berler
KGNS viewing area weather forecast and explanation.

About Us

AG responds to district land dispute

Updated: Mar. 11, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
|
By Brenda Camacho
The Texas Attorney General's Office responds to the land dispute between Laredo ISD and United ISD.

Latest News

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST
Terms of service

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Privacy Policy

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST
Privacy policy

About Us

Much Colder, Some Rain

Updated: Nov. 11, 2019 at 6:49 PM CST
|
By Richard Heatwave Berler
KGNS viewing area weather forecast and explanation.

About Us

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 8:02 AM CDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

About Us

Much Cooler 7 Day Period.

Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 at 6:42 PM CST
|
By Richard Heatwave Berler
KGNS viewing area weather forecast and explanation.

Shower Chance After Halloween Treats

Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 at 6:50 PM CDT
|
By Richard Heatwave Berler
KGNS viewing area weather forecast and explanation.