Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials report more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases in the state and 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported at least 87,854 cases, up from 86,011 reported Saturday, while the death toll rose from 1,957 to 1,976. The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The department estimates 58,341 people have recovered from the virus.

DALLAS (AP) — Texas prosecutors are examining potential irregularities in a scandal-ridden former Houston police officer’s arrest of George Floyd on a minor drug charge. The probe could expand the body of convictions possibly tainted by the officer’s conduct. Floyd death last month under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked national protests. He was arrested in 2004 and served time in a state jail over what prosecutors now describe as selling $10 worth of crack in a police sting. Prosecutors say Floyd’s case may be among scores built on lies and false evidence from Gerald Goines, a former officer now facing murder charges.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a man who was turned away from a bar in Texas has shot and wounded at least eight people in the parking lot and remains at large. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says the shooter fled the scene late Friday night, but the police chief didn't believe there was an immediate threat to the area. The chief says the man was part of a group that was denied entry because they were “inebriated." The shooter allegedly claimed to be a UFC fighter and retrieved a long rifle from his car. The exact conditions of the five women and three men shot weren't immediately clear.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court has cleared the way for a Texas man to be executed next week for the 1998 fatal stabbing of an 85-year-old woman, though his lawyer says he'll appeal. Ruben Gutierrez is scheduled to die Tuesday for the killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville, which is in Texas' southern tip along the border with Mexico. Prosecutors say the killing was part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 that the woman had hidden in her home. A panel of three judges on the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court on Friday overturned a lower court's decision to stay the 43-year-old's execution.