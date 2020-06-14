Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season to support protests of social injustice, police brutality and racism. In answering a post from a fan on his Instagram account Saturday that pleaded with him not to kneel, Mayfield responded: “Pull your head out. I absolutely am.″ Mayfield has been outspoken recently about the need for more understanding and justice in the nation following the killing of George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The PGA Tour has returned after three months because of the pandemic, and it hasn't taken long for fans to see what they were missing. Xander Schauffele made a 12-foot birdie putt on the last hole for a 66 and a one-shot lead over an All-Star cast at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Among those one shot behind were Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. Among the 14 players separated by three shots were Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. That sets up what should by a dynamic Sunday with no spectators allowed on the course.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — There are spectators watching at Colonial even though none are allowed on the course. A group of five recent TCU graduates felt like they had front-row seats in the bushes. They stood in a small gap between a row of shrubbery and a chain-link fence watching two holes during the third round of the PGA Tour's first tournament in three months. There weren't even tickets for Colonial members. But some of them had obstructed views from one of three temporary party tents and grandstands set up in the yards of nearby homes. The cheers from there could be heard at the far end of the course.

UNDATED (AP) — Ginny Fuchs thought her biggest challenge of the year would be managing her obsessive compulsive disorder during a pandemic while still training to box at the Olympics. Then 2020 got even crazier for the U.S. Olympic flyweight hopeful. The Tokyo Games were postponed, adding another delay to the dreams of a tenacious fighter who has spent a decade working toward her first Olympic appearance. She failed a U.S. Anti-Doping Agency test, only to be cleared by USADA when the agency determined the two banned substances had been passed to her by her boyfriend.