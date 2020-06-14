Texas News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jake Bleiberg is at the desk.

Reminder: This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

____

TOP STORIES:

AP EXPLAINS-LYNCHING

The U.S. Congress is once again at an impasse over a widely backed bill to designate lynching as a federal hate crime. And as in previous attempts to pass anti-lynching legislation, the proposal is being blocked by a white southern representative. By Russell Contreras. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS: Upcoming

FROM AP MEMBERS:

EXCHANGE-INTERSTATE EXTENSION

ODESSA, Texas — The race is on for extending Interstate 27 from Oklahoma to the U.S.-Mexico border and Permian Basin leaders are lobbying earnestly for the big road to run through here. Currently covering only the 121 miles between Lubbock and Amarillo, it appears certain that I-27 will join Interstate 35 as Texas’ only major north-south highways, they say. By Bob Campbell. AP Photos.

EXCHANGE-VIRUS OUTBREAK-LAST RITES

EL PASO, Texas — The Rev. Michael Lewis peered through the glass walls of the ICU, clutching his prayer book. “It’s COVID-19,” said the nurse on duty at University Medical Center. “You really shouldn’t go in there.” He paused. It was the early days of the pandemic that has robbed the world of so much, including the comfort of family at the moment of death. Someone had called St. Patrick’s Cathedral just minutes before, said it was urgent. Could a priest perform the last rites? By By Lauren Villagran. AP Photos.

IN SPORTS:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEST REPORTING

College officials haven’t come up with a consensus opinion as they debate whether to announce how many of their athletes test positive for the coronavirus. Nearly half of the 66 Football Bowl Subdivision members that responded to an Associated Press inquiry said they were still deciding whether to announce the number of athletes with positive tests. Just over half of the schools will not release any numbers to the general public. Schools are trying to balance the public’s right to know during a pandemic against student privacy rights. By Steve Megargee. AP Photos.

COLONIAL

FORT WORTH, Texas — Xander Schauffele has a one-shot lead, with a star roster of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy right in the mix as the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial heads to the final round. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 7 p.m. EDT.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aptexas@ap.org.

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.