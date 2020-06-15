Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell said Monday he is scheduling meetings with student groups after dozens of Longhorns athletes said they wanted the school to ditch “The Eyes of Texas” song and rename several campus buildings. The note to the campus didn't give any details about the meetings or address the specific issues raised by the athletes. Hartzell said that by working together the school can do better for its students and help overcome racism. The song “The Eyes of Texas” is routinely sung on campus and after sporting events but has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in El Paso was shot and wounded while responding to a call. The shooting happened early Monday in a neighborhood near Canyon Hills Middle School in northeast El Paso. Authorities did not immediately release details about the nature of the call, the condition of the officer or whether anyone was in custody.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The parents of a former U.S. Marine who has been jailed for nearly a year in Moscow on charges that he assaulted police officers are urging the court system and government to ensure a fair trial for their son. The parents of Trevor Reed spoke Monday to The Associated Press as a Russian court sentenced another American man to more than a decade in prison in an unrelated espionage case. Reed’s trial began earlier this year and continues June 30. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

UNDATED (AP) — An energy company faces felony charges that it polluted residential water wells in a Pennsylvania community that has long been a battleground in the national debate over natural gas drilling and fracking. Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. was charged Monday following a grand jury investigation that found the company failed to fix faulty gas wells in Dimock and surrounding communities that leaked methane into residential water supplies. The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office charged Cabot with a total of 15 criminal counts. The company has long insisted the gas in Dimock’s aquifer is naturally occurring,