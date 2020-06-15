Traffic stops leads to the discovery of 10 illegal aliens

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A traffic stop in north Laredo leads to the discovery of nearly a dozen illegal aliens.

The incident happened on June 10th when officers received a tip about a group of suspicious individuals riding around in a white SUV who had cut the gate locks to a ranch.

When agents arrived, they conducted a traffic stop on the SUV and discovered that the individuals were from Mexico, and El Salvador.

The driver and two other passengers were U.S. Citizens and taken into custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol agents.

Despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, Border Patrol agents continue to remain vigilant and prevent the flow of illegal immigration.

