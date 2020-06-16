Another chance of summer breeze!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like we are going to see another chance of summer showers in the Gateway City.

On Tuesday morning we will start out in the mid 70s with cloudy skies and high humidity and that’s because a lot of that moisture will be building up, giving us a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue into the evening and we are expecting a high of 92 degrees which is a breath of fresh air for us this time of year!

These low 90 temperatures won’t last for too long, on Wednesday we will start to get back up to a high of 93 degrees.

As we head into Thursday and Friday, we will see a high of 94 on both days and as we head into the first official weekend of summer we will shoot back up to those triple digits.

On Sunday we are looking at a high of 99 degrees, which still isn’t bad considering last year we were already seeing highs in the 110’s.

By next week we are already looking at triple-digit temperatures. Find a way to stay cool!

