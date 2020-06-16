Border Patrol agents arrest seventh convicted sex offender this month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex predator near Rio Bravo.

The arrest happened on Tuesday morning when agents at the south Laredo Station apprehended a Mexican National near Rio Bravo.

After a record check, agents were able to determine that the 38-year-old was in the country illegally and had a previous conviction for attempt to commit sexual assault of a child, in Dallas and received a two-year sentence of imprisonment.

The individual was criminally charged for his immigration violations and remains in U.S. Border Patrol custody pending prosecution.

This apprehension marks the seventh arrest in a month by Laredo Sector agents of individuals with prior convictions or warrants involving sex crimes.

