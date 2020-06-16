Advertisement

Border Patrol agents arrest seventh convicted sex offender this month

U.S. Border Patrol
U.S. Border Patrol(KOSA)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex predator near Rio Bravo.

The arrest happened on Tuesday morning when agents at the south Laredo Station apprehended a Mexican National near Rio Bravo.

After a record check, agents were able to determine that the 38-year-old was in the country illegally and had a previous conviction for attempt to commit sexual assault of a child, in Dallas and received a two-year sentence of imprisonment.

The individual was criminally charged for his immigration violations and remains in U.S. Border Patrol custody pending prosecution.

This apprehension marks the seventh arrest in a month by Laredo Sector agents of individuals with prior convictions or warrants involving sex crimes.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Border restrictions with Mexico and Canada extended

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Reed
As COVID-19 hot spots continue to emerge, the federal government has made a decision to extend travel restrictions at the U.S., Mexico, and Canada border for an additional month.

Local

Local airport improvements moving forward

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
Council awarded a professional service contract to RS&H from San Antonio for over $567,000 for the Laredo International Airport terminal improvements program.

Local

City confirms 21st death due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Officials with the City of Laredo and Webb County are reporting more COVID-19 cases as well as another death.

News

Demonstrators in Mexico City protest against president

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Drivers took to the streets of Mexico City, honking horns, waving flags and holding signs in opposition to the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Latest News

News

Motorists in Mexico City Protest against President Lopez Obrador

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Protest against President Lopez Obrador

Local

South Laredo house fire destroys home

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Fire officials are investigating the cause of a housefire that displaced a local family over the weekend.

News

City Council discusses law enforcement policies

Updated: 13 hours ago
In light of recent events, City Council is discussing what changes if any can be made to our local police department?

News

South Texas Food Bank gives back to local children

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local food bank is giving back children as part of National Children's Day.

Local

Laredo Police Department bans the use of chokeholds

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
In light of the recent events, our local police department is making some changes to the way they subdue a suspect.

Local

Zapata County reports 23 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
Zapata County COVID-19 cases