Border restrictions with Mexico and Canada extended

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As COVID-19 hot spots continue to emerge, the federal government has made a decision on its border travel restrictions.

Officials from both countries confirmed the decision that travel restrictions at the U.S., Mexico, and Canada border have been extended for an additional month.

The current restrictions, which only allows essential travel, were set to expire on June 22nd. However, the border will continue to limit non-essential travel until July 21st.

“What is not allowed is leisure, pleasure, and tourism," said Juan Carlos Mendoza, Mexican Consul General. "If we can see what is happening both sides on the border, there is an increase in cases of COVID-19. So we consider both sides for what is happening. The mortality rate in Nuevo Laredo is too high, it’s at 10 percent.”

In a statement, Acting Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf says in part, “The Department of Homeland Security will ensure that the measures taken at our borders will protect America from all threats, including threats against the health and safety of our citizens."

