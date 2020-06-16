Advertisement

Border restrictions with Mexico and Canada extended

As COVID-19 hot spots continue to emerge, the federal government has made a decision to extend travel restrictions at the U.S., Mexico, and Canada border for an additional month.
Border
Border(KGNS)
By Natalie Reed
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As COVID-19 hot spots continue to emerge, the federal government has made a decision on its border travel restrictions.

Officials from both countries confirmed the decision that travel restrictions at the U.S., Mexico, and Canada border have been extended for an additional month.

The current restrictions, which only allows essential travel, were set to expire on June 22nd. However, the border will continue to limit non-essential travel until July 21st.

“What is not allowed is leisure, pleasure, and tourism," said Juan Carlos Mendoza, Mexican Consul General. "If we can see what is happening both sides on the border, there is an increase in cases of COVID-19. So we consider both sides for what is happening. The mortality rate in Nuevo Laredo is too high, it’s at 10 percent.”

In a statement, Acting Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf says in part, “The Department of Homeland Security will ensure that the measures taken at our borders will protect America from all threats, including threats against the health and safety of our citizens."

Coming up on KGNS News Evening Edition, we hear from Laredo’s mayor and his take on the extension.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

