City confirms 21st death due to COVID-19

Positive cases still on the rise
Dexamethasone reduced deaths by 35% in patients who needed treatment with breathing machines and by 20% in those only needing supplemental oxyge(source: cdc)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local officials are reporting additional cases of the coronavirus as well as another death.

As of Tuesday, June 16th, the city has submitted 6,081 tests, out of that total amount 756 have come back positive, 4,673 are negative and 652 are still pending.

Unfortunately, another patient passed away due to complications with COVID-19 bringing our death toll to 21.

According to local officials, the woman was in her 60s and had underlying health conditions.

She passed away at Doctors Hospital on Monday, June 15th.

So far, the city is monitoring 231 active cases, 504 have recovered and they are still waiting on 250 pending cases from other testing sites; 402 cases are presumed to be negative.

