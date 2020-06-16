Advertisement

City Council discusses law enforcement policies

Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A national debate over police reform after the death of George Floyd is up for discussion on the local level.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members went over some of the policies and procedures of our very own police department.

District Seven Councilman George Altgelt says in the wider scope, the Laredo Police Department does a good job in keeping us safe, but there are always areas for progress or improvement.

As a criminal defense lawyer Altgelt has seen a lot of the darker side of LPD but he’s also seen the absolute best show up during a 911 call.

Altgelt wants to hear from the department on how they have been modernizing policies as it related to matters such as: minor offenses, officer-involved shootings, crisis intervention with the mentally ill, use of force, and pursuits, as well as ways they can improve with technology.

According to Altgelt, half the police force uses body cameras, and he believes the other half should get body cameras to better protect the public as well as the officers themselves.

Altgelt goes on to say that in light of the tragic death of George Floyd, this is an opportunity for us to take a deep look within and figure out how to make a good thing better.

Mayor Pete Saenz also had an agenda item about the department's policies.

He wants to know if they “Corform” with human rights and are against racism.

