Council debates Confederate flag on City’s logo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An item on Monday night’s council agenda is a discussion of the Confederate flag that is visible on the logo used by the City of Laredo.

The agenda item, requested by Councilwoman Nelly Vielma, specifically calls to remove it.

City officials say it’s a subject that has been discussed before, but because the City’s logo is placed in areas that can be difficult and even costly to remove, it has remained as part of the City’s logo in some places.

Monday’s discussion will circle around keeping it or removing it since the Confederate flag is a part of Laredo’s history.

“Obviously it is something that we will be debating, be it that it’s part of our history, the city’s history, we’re the city under seven flags, so obviously this would be changing our local history, but at the same time, there’s also a lot of people that take offense to this Confederate flag that we have in our insignia,” said Alberto Torres, District 4 Councilman

Torres goes on to say that the flag has already been removed from the logo in some places, but not in the locations that are costly.

If council votes tonight to remove it in its entirety, an analysis on the cost to move forward with the changing of murals and the airport marble flooring will be conducted.

