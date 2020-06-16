Demonstrators in Mexico City protest against president

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

Drivers formed a caravan in Mexico City for a drive-by protest against the country’s president.

Motorists could be heard honking their horns and expressing their opposition towards the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Protests all over the country of Mexico are showing their displeasure of the current president.

Dozens of Mexico City Police officers and personnel from the city's prosecutor's office protested, in support of their detained colleagues and to demand a stop to the criminalization of police work.

Honking horns, waving flags and holding signs, they drove through the capital on Monday in opposition to the government of President Obrador.

Protest organizers say they are opposed to Lopez Obrador’s handling of the coronavirus crisis as well as his economic policies.

One protester said he was opposed to the fact Lopez Obrador canceled large scale infrastructure projects when he came into office.

The demonstrators gathered at Zocalo Main Square and marched to the City Hall.

Police officers are also expressing their views. One agent, Alejandro Castro Gonzalez described current working conditions as "Appalling" and said the Mayor of Mexico City was "Defending anarchists more than the police themselves."

In addition to demanding improvements, they requested the immediate release of the officers detained in the case of Melanie, the minor who was beaten on the floor by police during a march in Mexico City.

The president, known in Mexico by his initials "Amlo" is a former Mexico City mayor who had run twice before for the presidency.

He won the election by a landslide in 2018 pledging to stamp out corruption, reduce violence, tackle inequality and boost the economy.

The current Mayor of Mexico City is claiming that not all of the protesters in these demonstrations were from Mexico City and that no formal complaints have made against the government.

She also affirms that she will “Stand firm” against corruption and abuse.

