Health Department continues COVID-19 testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although the city finished their free COVID-19 in each district, there is is still a way you can get tested.

The City of Laredo spokesperson said they will only continue to have drive thru testing at the Health Department on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The city says otherwise, people should call their primary health care physician or the Health Department to be seen by a doctor if they have symptoms.

Under the CARES Act, it makes testing free for anyone who does not have insurance, but they will still be responsible for paying the fee for a visit to the clinic/doctor.

For example, at the Health Department and Gateway, they use a scale to determine what you pay, if anything.

People must call the COVID-19 hotline at 956-795-4954 to register beforehand to get rested at the Health Department.

