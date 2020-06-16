Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas continued an upward trend in hospitalizations of coronavirus patients and set a new one-day high Monday for the seventh time in eight days. That trend has local officials in some of the state’s largest cities pleading with residents to be diligent about social distancing and other measures such as wearing masks. Texas health officials reported 2,326 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,254 new cases. That's the most new cases reported for a Monday, which is typically the lowest day of the week for new virus cases.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell said Monday he is scheduling meetings with student groups after dozens of Longhorns athletes said they wanted the school to ditch “The Eyes of Texas” song and rename several campus buildings. The note to the campus didn't give any details about the meetings or address the specific issues raised by the athletes. Hartzell said that by working together the school can do better for its students and help overcome racism. The song “The Eyes of Texas” is routinely sung on campus and after sporting events but has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface.

DALLAS (AP) — Marj Carpenter, a Texas newspaper reporter who went on to briefly lead the nation’s largest Presbyterian denomination in the mid-1990s, has died. She was 93. Carpenter once described herself as “sinfully proud” of being Presbyterian and traveled to more than 120 countries on the behalf of Presbyterian Church (USA). Her son, Jim Bob Carpenter, says his mother died Saturday at an assisted living facility in the West Texas city of Big Spring. In July 1995 she was elected moderator of the church’s General Assembly _ the top elected post within Presbyterian Church (USA).

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in El Paso was shot and wounded while responding to distress call from a house. The shooting happened early Monday. Authorities said officers were met with a hail of gunfire as they approached the house and one of them was shot in the leg as they retreated. The officers did not return fire before 29-year-old Alexander Eugene Jeffery surrendered and was taken into custody.