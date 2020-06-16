Laredo Police Department bans the use of chokeholds

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In light of the recent events, our local police department is making some changes to the way they detain a suspect.

On Monday evening, the Laredo Police Department issued an order prohibiting the use of chokeholds and carotid holds by its police officers.

The police department says it has undertaken progressive steps and measures by adopting the best practices and standards set by adopting best practices and standards set by leading industry organizations such as the Texas Chiefs of Police Association and reviewing modern policing policies which bring new strategies and ideas to ensure the safety of the officer and the citizen alike.

Laredo Police will continue to seek input from the community in order to bridge any gaps of constructive communication.

Police will continue to review and amend its current policies in order to best serve the safety and security of the people.

