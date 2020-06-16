Local airport improvements moving forward
Council awarded a professional service contract to RS&H from San Antonio for over $567,000 for the Laredo International Airport terminal improvements program.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The airport is moving forward with plans to improve the terminal.
This will include a new security checkpoint, a secure exit, and renovated bathrooms.
According to Airport Director Jeffrey Miller, they will have a kick-off meeting internally to start planning.
He says the important thing about this contract is they can hire local subcontractors, like architects, surveyors, and sub-engineers.
Money for this project can be reimbursed through the FAA CARES Act Grant.
