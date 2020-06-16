Advertisement

Local nursing home tests residents and employees for COVID-19

The City of Laredo Health Department tested eleven people at Retama Manor Nursing Center West who may have come into contact with a positive case.
By Natalie Reed
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Safety measures continue to be enforced at a local nursing home after a health care provider there underwent various tests for COVID-19, each test returning different results.

Last week, the Laredo Health Authority, Doctor Victor Trevino confirmed an employee from Retama Manor Nursing Center West first tested negative on May 20th.

However, after a second round of testing her results came back positive on June 9th, and then after a third test her results came back negative on June 10th.

Doctor Trevino, who is also the medical director for Retama West, says since June 10th the employee has again tested negative. Despite the recent negative result, Trevino says safety measures are being enforced.

This weekend the City of Laredo Health Department tested eleven people at the home. Employees and residents who worked in the same wing or were in contact with the employee in question were the ones tested.

Trevino confirms all eleven tests came back negative.

“At this point, if someone among the residents would have tested positive, or other employees we proceed with other measures we have instead,” said Doctor Trevino. “We can’t lower our guard. We knew this was possible and we were prepared, and we got in front of it. This could have happened to any nursing home.”

Trevino says the health care provider’s case is still under investigation because of the differing results, which he says could be connected with recovery, timing, and other factors.

Doctor Trevino says the same eleven people who tested this weekend will once again be tested a week from now.

