South Laredo house fire destroys home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that displaced a local family over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 13th at the 2200 block of Santa Clara.

Ana Garcia who lived in the home says the fire started in the laundry room which is located in the back of the house.

When firefighters arrived, they found the rear portion of the house engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to put the fires out and no injuries were reported.

On Tuesday morning, the family of six was seen cleaning up the debris of what remains from their home of 20 years.

Berta Garcia says her family is completely heartbroken and is turning to the community for help.

A GoFundMe Page has been set up to try and help pay for expenses.

