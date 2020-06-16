South Texas Food Bank gives back to local children

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local kids got a special surprise from the South Texas Food Bank on Monday.

In celebration of National Children’s Day which took place over the weekend, a special food drive was held.

The event included goodie bags for kids which were filled with coupons and toys, all while practicing social distancing.

Alma Bouble with the food bank says with everything the children have been dealing with, they decided to celebrate the children in a wonderful way.

National Children’s Day is typically recognized on the second Sunday of June in the United States.

