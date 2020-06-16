Advertisement

South Texas Food Bank gives back to local children

National Children’s Day
South Texas Food Bank gives back
South Texas Food Bank gives back(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local kids got a special surprise from the South Texas Food Bank on Monday.

In celebration of National Children’s Day which took place over the weekend, a special food drive was held.

The event included goodie bags for kids which were filled with coupons and toys, all while practicing social distancing.

Alma Bouble with the food bank says with everything the children have been dealing with, they decided to celebrate the children in a wonderful way.

National Children’s Day is typically recognized on the second Sunday of June in the United States.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Border restrictions with Mexico and Canada extended

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Reed
As COVID-19 hot spots continue to emerge, the federal government has made a decision to extend travel restrictions at the U.S., Mexico, and Canada border for an additional month.

Local

Local airport improvements moving forward

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
Council awarded a professional service contract to RS&H from San Antonio for over $567,000 for the Laredo International Airport terminal improvements program.

News

Border Patrol agents arrest seventh convicted sex offender this month

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican National who had a previous conviction for an attempt to commit sexual assault of a child.

Local

City confirms 21st death due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Officials with the City of Laredo and Webb County are reporting more COVID-19 cases as well as another death.

News

Demonstrators in Mexico City protest against president

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Drivers took to the streets of Mexico City, honking horns, waving flags and holding signs in opposition to the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Latest News

News

Motorists in Mexico City Protest against President Lopez Obrador

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Protest against President Lopez Obrador

Local

South Laredo house fire destroys home

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Fire officials are investigating the cause of a housefire that displaced a local family over the weekend.

News

City Council discusses law enforcement policies

Updated: 13 hours ago
In light of recent events, City Council is discussing what changes if any can be made to our local police department?

Local

Laredo Police Department bans the use of chokeholds

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
In light of the recent events, our local police department is making some changes to the way they subdue a suspect.

Local

Zapata County reports 23 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
Zapata County COVID-19 cases