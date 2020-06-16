Advertisement

Zapata County reports 23 cases of COVID-19

Zapata County received word of an additional 8 people testing positive for COVID-19, including two 10-year-olds.
By Natalie Reed
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cases of COVID-19 in Zapata County are on the rise.

According to County Judge Joe Rathmell, on Monday, June 15th they received word of an additional 8 people testing positive, for a total now of 23 cases of COVID-19.

Zapata has tested 707 people, with 513 coming back negative, while 171 are still pending results.

Currently, 10 people have been released from isolation.

Of the new cases, there is a wide range of ages, including individuals in their 20′s, 30′s, 40′s, 50′s and 60′s, and even two children just 10 years old.

The state’s health office is assisting Zapata County in conducting contact tracing on those who have tested positive to determine and reach out to anyone who may have been exposed.

