Agents find 24 undocumented individuals in trailer
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol officials stopped a would be human smuggling attempt in Webb County.
According to Border Patrol, a canine alerted agents to a white trailer at the checkpoint on Interstate 35 on Monday.
During a second inspection 24 undocumented people were found inside the trailer.
BP reports the driver was a U.S. citizen and one of the 24 people found inside the trailer was a convicted felon.
All individuals were taken into Border Patrol custody.
