Agents find 24 undocumented individuals in trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol officials stopped a would be human smuggling attempt in Webb County.

According to Border Patrol, a canine alerted agents to a white trailer at the checkpoint on Interstate 35 on Monday.

During a second inspection 24 undocumented people were found inside the trailer.

BP reports the driver was a U.S. citizen and one of the 24 people found inside the trailer was a convicted felon.

All individuals were taken into Border Patrol custody.

