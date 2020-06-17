Advertisement

Border Patrol agents arrest three sex offenders

Guillermo Martinez-Pedraza, Lopez-Pinon, and Leal-Coronado(Border Patrol)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents from the Laredo South Station apprehended multiple convicted child molesters near Rio Bravo.

The first incident happened on June 17th when agents apprehended a 25-year-old Mexican National south of Rio Bravo. Record checks revealed that Guillermo Martinez-Pedraza had a previous conviction for sexual assault of a child in Manassas, Virginia, and received a three-year prison sentence.

The second arrest happened a few hours later when agents arrested 31-year-old Juan Francisco Leal-Coronado near the same location. Agents say Leal had a previous felony conviction for indecency with a child in Houston and received an eight-month sentence.

The final arrest happened in the same area when agents apprehended 33-year-old Cesar Lopez Pinon for being in the country illegally. Records showed that Lopez-Pinon had an active warrant from Canton, Georgia for molesting a minor.

All of the individuals were criminally charged for their immigration violations and remain in U.S. Border Patrol custody pending prosecution. 

These apprehensions mark 11 arrests since May of this year by Laredo Sector agents of individuals with prior convictions or warrants involving sex crimes or abuse of children.

