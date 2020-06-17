Border Patrol finds 16 people in stash house

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents shut down a stash house in Zapata County Monday night.

Below are just a few of the images of people found inside a mobile home.

Agents found 16 people of all ages at the 5400 block of Vicky Lane.

The agency says they were all undocumented and were taken into custody.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office helped the agents in this investigation.

Stash house bust (KGNS)

Stash house (KGNS)

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.