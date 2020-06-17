Advertisement

Bridge restrictions hurting businesses

The decision to extend the closure of the border for non-essential crossers did not come as welcome news to businesses along the border that depend heavily on Mexican tourists.
By Natalie Reed
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As COVID-19 infections begins to rise again, not only here but across parts of the state, officials have decided it’s best to keep the border between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico closed to non-essential crossers.

The decision was announced on Tuesday by federal officials.

That did not come as welcome news to businesses along the border that depend heavily on Mexican tourists.

Downtown business owners have been especially hit hard by the travel restrictions at the bridges, especially since the vast majority of their sales comes from border crossers.

Chamber President Miguel Conchas says the three months the bridge has been closed has definitely hurt businesses, and another month will not help.

Just to give you an idea of how much sales have been hurt, during the three months of March, April, and May last year retailers reported $855 million in sales.

Conchas says based on that number you can understand just how much businesses potentially lost out on during the same three month period this year.

“But I think there are other reasons, political reasons, that are getting involved and that’s a hard pill to swallow if it were just the coronavirus, but we’re opening all of our businesses, we’re opening to large crowds so I don’t see why people that come across, if we maintain the same requirements, that is really going to have a major impact.”

Instead of opening this weekend, bridges will be opening to non-essential travel on July 21st.

Conchas says he feels the move to extend the closure was made a little premature. Nevertheless, he says they will continue to work with other organizations to try to get them to stick to the new date.

