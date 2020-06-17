CBP officers seize over $2.5 million dollars of marijuana

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents prevented a load of drugs from making it into the U.S.

Customs and Border Protection officers working at the World Trade Bridge forwarded a 2013 tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of mattresses coming in from Mexico over to a second inspection.

It was there that more than 1300 packages holding more than six tons of marijuana were found hidden within the cargo.

The drugs had an estimated value of two and a half million dollars.

Customs seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.