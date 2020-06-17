CBP officers seize over a million dollars worth of meth at port of entry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over a million dollars’ worth of drugs during two separate incidents over the weekend.

The first seizure happened on Saturday at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers discovered 22 packages of meth on a commercial bus arriving from Mexico. The drugs weighed 13 pounds and had an estimated street value of $276,015.

The second incident happened on Sunday, June 14th when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2004 Econoline Van to secondary inspection.

Using a non-intrusive imaging system inspection, officers discovered 58 packages containing 36.72 pounds of meth within the person’s belongings.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $734,572.

The narcotics have a combined estimated street value of $1,010,587.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and both cases were turned over to Homeland Security.

Meth seizure (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.