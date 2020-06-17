City confirms 803 positive cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local health officials have confirmed over 40 new coronavirus cases in our area as well as another death.

As of June 17th, the city has submitted 6,167 tests and out of that amount 803 have come back positive, 4,687 are negative and 677 are pending.

Out of the total positive cases, 277 remain active; meanwhile, 504 patients have made a full recovery.

The city is still pending 275 adjusted cases and 402 pending cases are presumed to be negative.

According to the city’s statistics, there have been a total of 22 deaths reported in the Gateway City.

According to a city spokesperson, the patient was a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions. He passed away on Tuesday evening at the Laredo Medical Center.

