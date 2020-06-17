Advertisement

City revenue suffers $21 million loss

The City of Laredo can potentially lose $26 million due to the pandemic.
By Natalie Reed
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo can potentially lose $26 million due to the pandemic.

Officials say they are taking measures to be fiscally responsible as preparations are being made for a possible second wave of COVID-19.

The City of Laredo was doing great during the first half of the fiscal year and actually made more money than budgeted.

However, then COVID-19 hit the community and things took a turn.

On Monday, City Council meeting budget officer Gilberto Sanchez broke down how revenues have been impacted.

“There’s a 15.5 million dollar deficit best case, and 26.6, we continue monitoring to revenues so right now we clearly stand at 21 million, more or less.”

Sanchez says sales tax revenues are better than expected with only a 20 to 25 percent loss. Even though it’s not that bad, it doesn’t look like things will get better anytime soon, especially when this second wave comes.

“The projection right now is that the economy seems to be in a recession right now.”>

Bridge fund revenues were already under budget during the first half and now even more so.

Projected budget shortfalls for the year is over $13 million best case, worst case more than $18 million.

Sanchez explains what this means for the city since they put 50 percent of bridge revenues in their general fund.

“An 18.5 loss in bridge will translate in a 9 million dollar loss in general fund, same with the best case 13.5, it’s almost a 7 million dollars loss in general fund.”

District Six Councilman Doctor Marte Martinez says he’s concerned about making projects too far into the future because we don’t know what kind of recovery we’ll have, so he offered a suggestion to management and council to keep track.

“Could we do a dual budget? A six month budget. I know charter tells us we have to do one every year but these are very uncertain times.”

The deputy city manager responded by saying they could adopt a previous year budget or new one and once they see revenue and expenses change they can come back and amend.

Hotel and motel occupancy is down 20 percent. Last year they made over $4 million dollars, this year only $2.2 million.

The budget director shared a bit of good news: the city has saved $3 million in overtime from the fire and police department.

