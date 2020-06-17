Fire crews extinguish fire at local RV Park
Cause of fire under investigation
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out at a mobile home Wednesday morning.
The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 300 block of International at around 7:30 a.m.
Crews arrived and were able to extinguish the flames.
Fortunately, no injures were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
