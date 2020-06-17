Identity revealed of Nuevo Laredo man who succumbed to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We now know the identity of the Nuevo Laredo man who passed away last week from COVID-19.

Humberto Padilla succumbed to the virus at Laredo Medical Center last Friday, June 12th.

What makes his case unusual are the circumstances that surround the reporting of his death.

Because of the Nuevo Laredo address reported on his admission records at LMC, the City of Laredo health officials ruled they would not add Padilla’s death to the Laredo count of COVID-19 related deaths. Instead, he would be added to the count of our sister city.

In speaking with the family, they tell us they have homes in both sister cities and with interests in businesses on both sides of the border, they do not see the two as separate, but as one border community that is only separated by a bridge.

They go on to say that they are proud of their bicultural heritage.

The family says what they will miss the most about their patriarch is his way of brightening their day.

Padilla is survived by his wife Blanca Lidia Padilla Martinez, four children, and eight grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.