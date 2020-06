Nuevo Laredo confirms 408 cases of COVID-19 along with 35 deaths

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials in Nuevo Laredo are reporting another series of coronavirus cases in our sister city.

As of Tuesday, June 16th officials have confirmed 408 cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths.

So far 245 cases remain active, 195 cases are pending and 128 have made a full recovery.

Over 3,700 cases have been confirmed in the entire State of Tamaulipas.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.