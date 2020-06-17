Quaker Oats to retire Aunt Jemima logo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Quaker Oats is getting rid of the Aunt Jemima pancake brand and logo.

The cancelation of the brand which is over 130 years old comes as an acknowledgment that its origins are based on a derogatory racial stereotype.

It’s another sign that corporations and society may be starting to really listen to long-standing calls for racial equality.

Those calls have reached a fever pitch in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Worldwide protests have taken place as still more black men are killed by white officers.

The Aunt Jemima logo was based on the racist stereotype of the slave mammy, a submissive servant who dotes on her master's family at the expense of her own.

The company also ran racist ads for several decades.

