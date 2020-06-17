Advertisement

Social Security Offices are open to receive calls

Social Security
Social Security(MGN Online)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although many state businesses are open for walk-ins, some federal offices have remained closed.

On Wednesday, a representative for the Social Security Offices says they are open to receive calls but no walk-ins at this time.

This comes after viewers asked KGNS/Telemundo if the local office was accepting walk-ins during this time.

The office says they are providing critical services via phone, fax, mail, and most Social Security services are available online.

They are asking clients to visit their website to see a list of their self-service options before calling.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

