Summer madness

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We were hoping to get some shower activity on Tuesday; however, it was just another warm sunny day!

On Wednesday, we will start off in the 70s and see a high of about 94 degrees by the afternoon.

We will remain in the mid 90s on Thursday and Friday with clear and sunny skies!

Now as we head into the weekend, temperatures will jump just a bit to 96 degrees.

Keep in mind, Friday is the first official start of summer, and we are going to waste no time getting into the season.

On Sunday and Monday, we will see highs of 99 degrees and by Tuesday of next week, we could see those triple-digit temperatures make a comeback.

Keep in mind, with the heat index and humidity, temperatures could feel hotter than what they are on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

