Swat Team practices hostage situation on school bus

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The SWAT Team from the Webb County Sheriff's Office is continuing their training thanks to the help of a local school district.

Recently, the United Independent School District provided a school bus to allow them to practice a hostage crisis training.

Members of the SWAT Team used the school bus donned in their full tactical gear during the crisis training while their commanding officer went through the procedure of negotiation.

United ISD says they have always assisted local law enforcement agencies in their training, especially if it’s to keep their students safe.

