TEA releases criteria for upcoming school year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Texas Education Agency has released some information giving school district’s guidance on how to accept students back in the fall.

For starters, that includes a class size waiver. What that means is that schools will be able to adjust classroom sizes to adhere to social distancing rules if they choose a remote learning model.

Also, as of Wednesday they have received about 15,000 surveys returned by parents out of the 43,000 sent out to UISD parents.

The survey outlines four teaching models and asks parents to choose the one they feel would better work for their child come this fall.

“Right now, we’re still analyzing the date, so you’re looking at about 36 percent, 39 percent who say that they would support remote instruction only, and so that again 15,000 responses, 36 percent would prefer remote instruction because of COVID-19,” said Gloria Rendon.

The link to the survey can be found on the UISD website at www.Uisd.Net.

Parents can also check their email. June 17th is the final day surveys can be submitted.

