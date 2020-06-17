Texas News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk after 5:30 a.m.

Reminder: This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

____

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott insisted that Texas’ health care system can handle the record-high number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the state aggressively pushes to reopen its economy. At a news conference, Abbott acknowledged that many Texans have become lax about wearing masks and social distancing as coronavirus restrictions have been lifted, and urged them to take greater responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus and to stay home as much as possible. By Acacia Coronado and Jim Vertuno. SENT: 590 words, photos. Moved on general, financial and health news services.

TEXAS EXECUTION

HOUSTON — The U.S. Supreme Court granted a reprieve to a Texas inmate scheduled to die for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago, continuing a more than four-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest death penalty state during the coronavirus pandemic. The justices blocked Ruben Gutierrez’s execution about an hour before he could have been executed. Gutierrez’s attorneys had argued his religious rights are being violated because the prison system won’t allow a chaplain to accompany him in the death chamber. By Juan A. Lozano. SENT: 790 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-BODY CAMERAS

The killing of George Floyd, ensuing protests and calls for sweeping changes to policing have brought into question how much accountability and transparency there was with the hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars spent to outfit officers with cameras. By Jake Bleiberg. SENT: 1070 words, photos, video. Moved on general and political news services.

ALSO OF NOTE:

SHOPPING MALL SHOOTING-TEXAS

DALLAS — One person was shot at a busy Dallas shopping mall, and police were seeking a single suspect, authorities said. The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Galleria in north Dallas. Police Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez said the wounded person was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. SENT: 230 words.

OBIT-BETTY PUSKAR

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Betty J. Puskar, a longtime supporter of West Virginia University who helped establish a breast cancer treatment center, has died, the university said. She was 80. Puskar died Sunday at her Morgantown home. The university did not disclose a cause of death. After seeking treatment for breast cancer in Houston in 1985, Puskar was determined to build a treatment facility in Morgantown. SENT: 210 words. Moved on general and health news services.

COLD MURDER SOLVED

KEY WEST, Fla. — Officials have solved the killing of a teenager in the Florida Keys who was raped and strangled with her bikini top on Valentine’s Day 1991. The victim has finally been identified as 18-year-old Wanda Deann Kirkum of Hornell, New York. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says her killer was Robert Lynn Bradley, who was murdered a year later in Texas at the age of 31. SENT: 180 words, photos.

IN SPORTS:

Golf

GLF—ON THE FRINGE-RYDER CUP

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Next up is what do to about the Ryder Cup. A decision could come as early as the end of the month. This is a complicated decision for the PGA of America, and it’s not as simple as postponing it until next year, as was the case in 2001 after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Among the many moving parts is the Presidents Cup, the event that looks like the Ryder Cup but isn’t. It’s important to the tour to play the Presidents Cup next year. That’s why the tour went to some of the top players last week at Colonial for a survey. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 840 words, photos.

Football

— FBC—TEXAS KICKOFF-DATE — The Texas Kickoff game between Mississippi and Baylor is moving back a day. Game officials announced Monday it will be played on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Houston’s NRG Stadium instead of that Saturday. SENT: 110 words.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aptexas@ap.org.

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The AP.