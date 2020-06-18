Bexar County requires face masks in businesses

San Antonio, Tex. (KGNS) - A new executive order will require people in San Antonio to wear face masks in public.

Under the order, all commercial entities who provide a direct good or service to the public must develop and implement a health and safety policy.

Including making all employees and customers wear a mask when social distancing isn't possible.

Businesses have five days from Wednesday to make these changes and could face a fine of up to one thousand dollars for failing to comply.

This comes just days after San Antonio reported a record-high in coronavirus cases. Officials say its positivity rate had more than doubled.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that other local governments can require stores and businesses to require masks as Bexar County has done.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.