City and National Guard to offer free COVID-19 testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo in collaboration with the National Guard will be offering free COVID-19 testing to the public.

The event will take place next week from Monday, June 22nd, through the 26th at the Sames Auto Arena from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In order to get tested you will need to bring a photo ID and walk up to the site. You will not need to set up an appointment in order to receive a test.

For more information you can call the city’s COVID-19 hotline at 795-4954.

