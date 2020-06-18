City establishing Veteran Affairs Committee

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City Council unanimously agree to re-establish the Veteran Affairs Committee.

According to the city spokesperson, it has been at least five years that they haven’t had this committee.

In 2018, ten veteran organizations sent a memo to city management requesting the committee to be re-established, but no action was taken.

What the veterans are looking for is a safe space for them to speak about concerns they have in regards to veteran affairs, honoring local heroes, and getting resources and answers.

The committee will have a representative from each veteran’s organization, as well as an alternate that can fill in when need be.

Each council member will select a veteran.

