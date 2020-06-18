City of Laredo and Webb County announces new emergency order

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo and Webb County are releasing a new order that will require all businesses to enforce the use of facemasks.

On Thursday, the City of Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz began the media briefing by saying the amended order is for commercial facilities.

The new policy requires customers and employees to use face coverings when entering a local establishment.

This comes after a spike of positive cases within Laredo and Webb County.

This is focused solely on business owners, such as grocery stores and commercial centers.

The consequences are the businesses could be sanctioned to a possible $1,000 violation.

Judge Tano Tijerina says the “Country is following our lead” for initiating the enforcement of masks.

Both leaders addressed the spike of cases since April and attribute it to the accessibility to testing.

During the media briefing, Tijerina reiterated Governor Greg Abbott’s stance on not fining the individual but the businesses.

He goes on to say they are following Bexar County after they implemented the requirements of face masks in businesses as coronavirus surges.

They are asking business owners to adhere to the order.

Officials are asking the public to not panic-buy and these are just precautionary measures they are taking at this time.

The amended order is section 9 of the emergency order that says the following:

“SECTION 9. Health and Safety Policy - Commercial Entities. From the date of this Emergency Order, all commercial entities in the City of Laredo providing goods or services directly to the public must develop and implement a health and safety policy (”Health and Safety Policy”). The Health and Safety Policy must require that all employees and customers must wear face coverings when in an area where they are unable to socially distance. The Health and Safety Policy required to be developed and implemented by this Emergency Order may also include the implementation of other mitigating measures designed to control and reduce the transmission of COVID-19 such as temperature checks or health screenings. Commercial entities must post the Health and Safety Policy required by this Emergency Order in a conspicuous location sufficient to provide notice to employees and visitors of all health and safety requirements. Failure to develop and implement the Health and Safety Policy required by this Emergency Order within seven (7) calendar days following the Effective Date may result in a fine not to exceed $1,000 for each violation.”

City, council officials are asking residents to read the governor guidelines and that they are not diverting from it.

The order does not go into effect immediately, according to Judge Tano Tijerina, they are giving business owners seven days to get organized before it takes effect.

