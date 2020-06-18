Donations needed for PILLAR’s thrift store

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Your gently used clothing and unwanted home items could help fund a local non-profit organization.

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure, in this case PILLAR is the treasure hunter.

For 10 years PILLAR has provided mental health and substance abuse addiction care at a low cost for residents in the Webb County area.

Typically, PILLAR puts on events year round to raise funds which pay for services, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it has become a challenge.

The organization has come up with an idea to help this financial shortfall, they are creating a thrift store.

Kimberly Vasquez, a board member for PILLAR, says this thrift store will be filled with donations from the community, and open for the public to come in and shop. The money that is made from the sales help fund the services offered at PILLAR, like low-cost counseling.

“We make counseling sessions affordable and more accessible to the community,” said Vasquez. “Sometimes mental counseling can be little expensive. So that is where the thrift store will come in play, to cover those costs. Another thing the thrift store will do is help us cover funeral expense for victims of suicide. Sadly, it’s prevalent in our community.”

If you are interested in donating to the thrift store, they are currently accepting these gently used donations:

• clothing

• shoes/accessories

• home goods, like furniture

• tools

• they will not be accepting food and hazardous material, like paint and cleaning products.

Vasquez says they are hoping to open the thrift store next to or near the main PILLAR office and there is no set date yet on when they are opening their doors.

It will depend on the pandemic and the amount of donations they receive.

PILLAR says all donations are tax deductible.

If you would like to donate you can drop it off at 1403 N Seymour Avenue, and call (956) 723-7457 for more information.

