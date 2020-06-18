El Metro employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of the local positive cases is a city bus driver with El Metro.

City officials say the person is in isolation and has been excluded from work for the next two weeks.

They have done contact tracing and are sanitizing everything that person had come into contact with.

Another El Metro employee says they are worried about their safety.

When asked if the El Metro had a second positive case, officials said no.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.