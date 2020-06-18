Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Kickoff game between Mississippi and Baylor is moving back a day. Game officials announced Monday it will be played on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Houston’s NRG Stadium instead of that Saturday.It’s scheduled to be part of ESPN’s Labor Day weekend opening schedule. Both teams are led by new coaches, the Rebels’ Lane Kiffin and the Bears’ Dave Aranda. It’s the fifth edition of the Texas Kickoff on the holiday weekend.Kickoff time and network designation for the matchup haven’t been announced.