Increase in positive COVID-19 cases cause concern

People ages 20 to 29 are making up a large amount of positive cases of COVID-19.
By Natalie Reed
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Webb County will release a new order Thursday morning requiring businesses to enforce the use of masks.

The decision is a result of the large uptick in positive cases in the community.

Just last week, there were 97 additional cases.

Officials feel like the community is starting to relax at a time when the pandemic is still very much alive. As things keep on opening up, cases start piling on.

“After our morning briefing we discussed several topics and one of them being, of course, us as a community loosening up the restrictions that had at one point been in place,” said Interim Chief Ramiro Elizondo. “Doing so has greeted a high number of positive cases in our community.”

We’ve barely reached the middle of the week and already local numbers are close to 100 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. Officials attribute this to a more relaxed attitude in the community.

“We want to make sure that the community is aware that they need to do their part as well and practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible and eliminate going out of the home for non-essential services,” said Richard Chamberlain, Interim Director of the Laredo Health Department.

The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino made a comment saying he’s seeing a lot of pictures of the nightlife scene and not a single person wearing a mask.

“There’s a lot of reasons why the upticks happen, but the usage of masks is primarily the best way to stop the transmission of the virus.”

In fact, people ages 20 to 29 are making up a large amount of positive cases. The belief is that if you’re young, the virus won’t be as severe.

However, the concern is spreading it to others, especially to people with high risk factors.

The city and county want to tackle this as quickly as possible, so they are working on a resolution to require businesses to mandate face coverings, social distancing, and good hygiene.

According to City Manager Robert Eads, it’s something similar to what Bexar County is wanting to do.

“It’s not a civil penalty for the mask to the person, this is the commercial establishments who do not require it,” said Eads.

According to Governor Greg Abbott, local officials have always been able to require businesses to enforce face mask, they were just unable to fine an individual Texan for wearing them.

Trevino says this is not meant to discourage people from moving the economy forward, but it is time that the public take these precautions seriously so that things don’t get worse.

Officials say this does not mean you have to start stockpiling supplies, they just ask that you stay home as much as possible and follow recommendations.

