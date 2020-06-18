Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas county orders use of face masks to fight COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday local governments can require businesses to mandate customers and workers to wear face masks. That comes after one the state’s most populous counties ordered such a measure amid record numbers of new cases of coronavirus and hospitalizations. The order for Bexar County, which includes the San Antonio area, takes effect Monday and businesses could face fines up to $1,000 for failing to comply. Abbott, a Republican, has refused to order individuals to wear masks in his statewide orders but says other local governments can do the same as Bexar County.

PENCE-TEXAS

Pence to visit Texas for 'Freedom' event at megachurch

DALLAS (AP) — Officials say Vice President Mike Pence will visit Texas later this month for a “Celebrate Freedom” event at a Dallas megachurch. Pence’s office says he will travel to Dallas on June 28 and will visit the First Baptist Church. The 14,000-member, Southern Baptist church's pastor is Robert Jeffress, one of President Donald Trump's leading allies among conservative evangelical Christians. The church's event is described as “an annual celebration of America’s freedom and spiritual foundation.” This weekend, Pence is scheduled to attend Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He also spent time in Iowa this week, visiting a diner and speaking at a Winnebago facility.

CONFEDERATE STATUES-TEXAS

Statue of Confederate soldier removed from Houston park

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say a statue of a Confederate soldier has been removed from a downtown Houston park, and a second Confederate statue is expected to be removed soon. The “Spirit of the Confederacy” statue was removed late Tuesday from Sam Houston Park. Mayor Sylvester Turner said last week the statue will be housed in the Houston Museum of African American Culture. Officials say the second Confederate statue will be removed and temporarily placed in a warehouse. Many Confederate monuments have been damaged or brought down by demonstrators and removed by local authorities since the death of George Floyd, an African American man whose death led to worldwide demonstrations calling for changes to police practices.

SHOPPING MALL SHOOTING-TEXAS

1 wounded, 1 sought in Dallas shopping mall shooting

DALLAS (AP) — One person has been shot at a busy Dallas shopping mall, and police are still seeking a single suspect. Police Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez says the shooting happened at the Galleria mall. The wounded person has been taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. The mall was evacuated, and no other shootings or injuries were reported. Dallas Police said on Twitter that there was “not an active shooter.” Stores at the mall are limited to admitting shoppers to half of their capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic. About three-quarters of the mall’s stores had opened as of June 1.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TRUMP MEETING

In family meeting, Trump asks for reviews of police killings

DALLAS (AP) — Attendees say President Donald Trump listened attentively Tuesday as the families of African Americans killed by police told stories of their loved ones' deaths. He also told Attorney General William Barr to see that the cases are looked into. Trump and other officials met with six families at the White House Tuesday, ahead of his signing of an executive order that he said would encourage better police practices. Trump made no mention of the roiling national debate over racism during the Rose Garden signing ceremony, and the families did not attend.

AP-US-TEXAS-EXECUTION

US Supreme Court halts Texas execution over clergy question

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a reprieve to a Texas inmate scheduled to die for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago, continuing a more than four-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest death penalty state during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Supreme Court blocked Ruben Gutierrez’s execution about an hour before he could have been executed. Gutierrez’s attorneys had argued his religious rights are being violated because the prison system won’t allow a chaplain to accompany him in the death chamber.

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

Reward increased in case of missing Fort Hood soldier

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army investigators have increased the reward for information about a missing Fort Hood soldier who was last seen in April. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command says the reward is now $25,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Private First Class Vanessa Guillen. The 20-year-old soldier was last seen in a parking lot at Fort Hood on April 22. Investigators say her car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were later found in an armory room where she'd been working, but there's been no sign of her since.

AMERICA PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Prosecutors say Floyd restrained 1 minute less

Minnesota prosecutors have acknowledged that police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 7 minutes, 46 seconds, not the 8:46 that has become a global symbol of police brutality. Timestamps cited in the document’s description of the incident, much of which was caught on video, showed Chauvin had his knee on Floyd for 7 minutes, 46 seconds, including 1 minute, 53 seconds after Floyd appeared to stop breathing. The Associated Press began asking about the error the day after the initial charges were filed, but prosecutors had repeatedly declined to address the matter.

COLD MURDER SOLVED

Officials solve 1991 rape, murder of teen in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say they've solved the 1991 murder case of a teenager who was raped and strangled with her bikini top on Valentine's Day in the Florida Keys. The victim was finally identified as 18-year-old Wanda Deann Kirkum of Hornell, New York. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says her killer was Robert Lynn Bradley, who was murdered a year later in Texas at the age of 31. Officials used DNA technology to identify both the victim and the suspect. The case became known as the “Valentine Jane Doe Homicide.” Kirkum was never reported missing. Both her parents are now dead.

AP-US-IMMIGRATION-VISA-RESTRICTIONS

Businesses, colleges plead with Trump to preserve work visas

BOSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce new restrictions on work visas, and businesses and universities are pleading for restraint. They say cutting off access to talented foreign workers will further disrupt the economy and stifle innovation. But Republicans in Congress, conservative groups and other influential immigration hard-liners have been calling for stronger action after Trump's prior visa restrictions didn’t go far enough for them. The administration has yet to say which, if any, visas will be temporarily eliminated. But a relatively obscure work permit for foreign students called the Optional Practical Training program is among those drawing attention in recent weeks.