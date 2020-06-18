LISD releases school schedule for 2020-2021 school year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district has released its school schedule for the 2020-2021 school year.

Board members approved the district's school schedule.

Despite COVID-19, no major changes have been made to the calendar.

LISD teachers are expected to return on Monday, August 3rd for staff development, and classes are expected to start on Monday, August 10th which is the same as UISD’s start date.

LISD school calendar (LISD)

