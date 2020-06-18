Advertisement

Mexico City conducts door-to-door testing for COVID-19

As city government starts to open
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As of June first, we’ve seen the number of newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus rise in Mexico by more than seventy percent, with new confirmed deaths rising by 90 percent.

As Mexico City looks to keep its economy running amid the pandemic, the Mexican capital's health department is carrying out tests at people's homes to detect and isolate new cases early.

City authorities are pushing to identify infections and trace contacts to try to reactivate a metropolitan area of some 20 million people safely.

Mexico City was never under a mandatory lock-down, but people were urged to stay at home.

The regional government has said it hopes to be able to process 100,000 tests per month by July, in contrast to the federal government's reluctance to implement mass testing.

One technician described the fear she can feel from people when their mobile testing lab arrives at their home.

As of Wednesday, Mexico had reported more than 154,000 cases of the virus, including 18,000 deaths, but with both tolls considered to be undercounts because of the lack of testing.

Just this week, roughly 340,000 workers in the manufacturing industries have been allowed to go back to work and the city government is also contemplating as soon as next week, allowing people to return to places like restaurants and malls under limited capacities.

In the country of Honduras, during a presidential address, President Juan Orlando Hernandez announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after he started feeling ill over the weekend.

He is currently working in his capacity as president from isolation.

Mexico City conducts door-to-door testing for COVID-19

